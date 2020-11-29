Jerry PrzybylskiPulaski - Jerry Przybylski, 74, Pulaski, died suddenly Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his home. The son of Frank and Stephanie (Kielar) Przybylski was born November 21, 1946, in the Town of Angelica. On May 27, 1967, he married the love of his life and soulmate, Carol Havlik, at St. Casimir Church in Krakow. They recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. After they were married, they purchased their farm in Krakow, named it Przybylski's Polish Ponderosa, where they raised their family and farmed. His John Deere tractors were always the tractors of choice; everything in the shed is green.Jerry was employed as a construction worker for 34 years. He was a member of the Laborers' International Union of North America, Local #330. Jerry also belonged to the Barefoot Horsepull Association and raised and pulled draft horses. He was well-known for his Blue Roan team of draft horses (Nate and Molly). He gave rides at the Zoo Boo and Breakfast on the Farm for many years. His pride team of draft horses now resides on Mackinac Island, where they give people tours of the Island. In his younger years he and his brother, Bob, raced stock cars at Shawano Speedway, where he had been an avid spectactor: his favorite driver was Pete Parker. Jerry was a member of St. Casimir Church in Krakow.Jerry enjoyed being in the woods hunting with his grandson, Keaton. He enjoyed going to horse sales with his friends and going around the neighborhood on his John Deere Gator, visiting with all the neighbors. He was an avid Packers fan. Jerry loved polka music; his favorite show was the Molly B. Show.Survivors include his wife, Carol; one son: Chad (Laurie) Pryzyblski, Pulaski; one daughter: Lori (Jake) VanBoxtel, Pulaski; five grandchildren: Travis (Jen), Krakow, Justin (fiancée Aasha), Cecil, and Chantal, Pulaski; Keaton and Kinzie, Pulaski; two brothers: Robert (Patricia) Przybylski, Pulaski and Eugene (Lucille) Przybylski, Pulaski; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Stephanie Przybylski, and his dog, Benji.Private Committal Services will be held at St. Casimir Cemetery in Krakow.Since it is not possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Przybylski family.Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162