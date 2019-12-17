|
Jerry Puymbroek
Allouez - Jerry Puymbroek, age 79, of Allouez and formerly of Marinette, passed away of pulmonary fibrosis on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with family at his side. The son of the late Marvin and Violet (Petersen) Puymbroek was born May 7, 1940 in Green Bay. He graduated from De Pere High School and on August 12, 1961 he married Marilyn Grenier at St. Joseph Church in Marinette. Jerry worked as a produce buyer for many years at Carpenter Cook, which became Fairway Foods and later Great Lakes Warehouse, all of Menominee, Michigan. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers, walking the dog, going to Door County, grilling out and monthly coffee with the guys.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years; son Brian (Diane) Puymbroek; grandchildren: Brandon (David Kitson, Jr) and Cory (Taylor) Phillips; two great-grandchildren: Kiara and Olivia Phillips and a special dog Sasha.
Family and friends may visit at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez, on Friday, December 20, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers on the 2nd floor ICU at Aurora BayCare.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019