Jerry R. Honkanen
Green Bay - Jerry R. Honkanen, 84, Green Bay, left us to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born October 1, 1934 in Beacon Hill, Michigan to Charles and Cecilia (Goodreau) Honkanen, and attended Houghton area schools.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-57, helping to rebuild Germany while learning to be a crane operator. This led to his life career at Green Bay Structural Steel from 1957 until his retirement in 1996.
Jerry met the love of his life, Audrey Longard, in 1957. They were wed October 3, 1959 in Gillett, Wisconsin, and moved to Green Bay to raise a family. He had a fun sense of humor and loved to laugh, always a quick wit with great one-liners. He loved fishing, hunting, the Packers, and the Brewers--he was a great baseball player, the best hitter on his local team.
Jerry is survived by Audrey, his wife of almost 60 years; his children Susan (Michael) McFarlane of Bellingham, WA; Carol Gullickson (Jay Mortell), David (Rebecca) Honkanen, Sarah (Jon) Blank, Jason (Kristina) Honkanen, and Janika Honkanen, all of Green Bay; grandchildren Shannon McFarlane, Ryan (Katy) McFarlane, Robert Devroy (Jayme), Katrina (Scott) Teigland, William Mortell, Kaitlin Honkanen (Michael), Kristin (Thomas) Wierzchowski, Jánna, Charrey, Emma-Lee and Samuel Honkanen, Gianna, Eva and Luca Blank, and Henry Honkanen, great-grandchildren Alanna, Taylor, Aaron, and Jameson, one brother Ed Erickson (Rennae), many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Donald (Toshiko) and Albert (Sharon) Honkanen, and his in-laws Levi and Irene Longard.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7 from 12 p.m. until time of service at Green Bay First (Assembly of God), 1460 Shawano Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastors Matt Miller and Lloyd Adams presiding. Military honors to follow outside.
Hansen Family Funeral Services is assisting the family. Thank you, John, for your kindness during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019