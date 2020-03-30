|
Jerry W. Crafton, II
Green Bay - Jerry W. Crafton, II, 46, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1973 in Berwyn, IL, to Jerry and Amber (Villareal) Crafton. Jerry attended Wausaukee High School. He loved fishing, working on cars and tending to his garden. Jerry was a character who was full of life. He had a big heart and was a true protector who will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his children, Catelynn (Zac) Gibson, and their children, Belinda, Mary, Charlotte and Alexander; Kelan Exferd and Sage Crafton; mother, Amber Andrist; significant other, Christine Schumacher; siblings, Lacey (Matt Sinks) Crafton and her children, Ashlei, Brittany and Jadin; Jessica (Tim) Sinkler and their children, Riley and Finley; Megan (Corey) Clash; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Crafton; paternal grandparents, James and Grady Crafton; maternal grandparents, Louis Villareal and Lorraine O'Day.
The family will be having a public celebration of life at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020