Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Crafton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry W. Crafton Ii


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry W. Crafton Ii Obituary
Jerry W. Crafton, II

Green Bay - Jerry W. Crafton, II, 46, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1973 in Berwyn, IL, to Jerry and Amber (Villareal) Crafton. Jerry attended Wausaukee High School. He loved fishing, working on cars and tending to his garden. Jerry was a character who was full of life. He had a big heart and was a true protector who will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his children, Catelynn (Zac) Gibson, and their children, Belinda, Mary, Charlotte and Alexander; Kelan Exferd and Sage Crafton; mother, Amber Andrist; significant other, Christine Schumacher; siblings, Lacey (Matt Sinks) Crafton and her children, Ashlei, Brittany and Jadin; Jessica (Tim) Sinkler and their children, Riley and Finley; Megan (Corey) Clash; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Crafton; paternal grandparents, James and Grady Crafton; maternal grandparents, Louis Villareal and Lorraine O'Day.

The family will be having a public celebration of life at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -