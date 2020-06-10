Jerry (Wing) Winger
HOWARD - Jerry (Wing) Winger, 71, a longtime resident of The Village of Howard, passed away Saturday, June 6th, 2020 due to a massive heart attack while out fishing in Little Sturgeon Bay with his son-in-law, Steve Carlin. If you knew Wing, you knew that fishing was his passion, so we can't think of a more fitting end.
Jerry was born July 8th, 1948 in Viroqua, WI. He grew up in Clinton, IA.
He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era, and that is where he met his future wife at the USO in Hollywood, California.
On April 22, 1967, Jerry married the Love of his Life, Jeri Dvorak, at The Little Brown Church in Hollywood, CA. They lived in California, where their first child Georjeanne was born, and then Clinton, IA, where their son, Steve, was born. They moved to the Village of Howard (Green Bay) in 1977 where they made their family home ever since.
He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for over 20 years and worked for the derailment service. He then went on to work at Carver Yachts for 16 years as a Shift Supervisor until he retired at age 59.
Jerry loved fishing, spending time in his T-Zone, hunting, gardening, bird watching, and golfing. In retirement, he and his wife traveled to many places, including Maui, Bermuda, Alaska, Canada, Florida, and most recently Cabo.
Wing is survived by his loving bride of 54 years, Jeri; his daughter Georjeanne Carlin and son-in-law Steve Carlin of LeRoy, MN; son Steve Winger and daughter-in-law, Melissa Winger of Bondurant, IA; granddaughter Zhade Carlin and fiancee Petar Stupar of Oronoco, MN; grandson Nathaniel Carlin and fiancee Brittany Maas of LeRoy, MN; grandson Noah Winger; granddaughter Addison Winger and grandson Mason Winger of Bondurant, IA and great grandchildren Bennett Maas-Carlin and Leif Carlin of LeRoy, MN. He also leaves behind several dear nieces and nephews, close aunts and an uncle, cousins, and many friends.
It's hard, to sum up Jerry's life in such a small space, as his presence was so large. He will be missed by many. Wing touched many lives with all 8 fingers, even though he didn't like to be touched, ha, and the family is so thankful for the many people who have reached out to share memories with them.
A private family service will be held on Friday. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank Steve Carlin who was there with Wing, Darcy who called 911, who resides on the shore of Little Sturgeon Bay, Michael Neal, the Marine Conservation Warden that helped with the investigation, the First Responders/Ambulance Crew, Officer John Gilson of the Sheriff's Department, and Megan at the Brown County Medical Examiner Office. A special thanks to Pfotenhauer Funeral Home for their caring, family-oriented service during such a traumatic time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.