Jesse Allen Kropp
Jesse Allen Kropp

Jesse Allen Kropp, 34, died Wednesday October 28, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1986, in Neenah to Robert and Patricia (Lannoye) Kropp.

After high school, Jesse proudly served his country in the United States Army. He specialized in diesel mechanics and the recovery of heavy duty vehicles in the mountains of Afghanistan. He served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and was a qualified marksman. After his military career, he enjoyed keeping in contact with his military friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing baseball. He had a passion for music, playing the guitar, and working on his father's 1969 Mustang.

Jesse is survived by his loving mother, Patricia Lannoye-Kropp; brother Henry (Becky) Kropp and their son Maximus; sister Sarah Dougherty and her son Koen; nieces Abigail and Elizabeth Siebers and their father Jeff; grandmother Margaret Kropp; grandmother Janie Lannoye; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kropp; grandfather Merlin Kropp; sister Jennifer Siebers; and cousin Tyler Sheedy.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements for a private service. To send online condolences or share memories and pictures, please go to www.petersonkraemer.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
