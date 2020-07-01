1/1
Jesse Luis Saldaña
1992 - 2020
Jesse Luis Saldaña

Green Bay - Jesse Luis Saldaña, 28, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1992, in Green Bay to Emily Saldaña and José Luis Jaimes.

Jesse attended New London and Green Bay East High School. He was employed at RGL Logistics.

Jesse was best known as a soccer player, with Real Madrid being his favorite Fútbol Club. He was a funny and loving young man who enjoyed playing on his guitar, bass, and spending time outdoors. Above all else, Jesse had a deep love for his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jesse is survived by his mother, Emily (Jorge) Pineda; father, José Luis Jaimes; brother Enrique J. Jaimes; sisters, Karen E. Pineda, Irene N. Pineda; aunts, Esther Havens, Blanca Writt, Irene Saldaña, Petra Poquette, Bonnie Dickey, Santos Hernandez; uncles, Rolando Saldaña, Ignacio Saldaña; niece Ezmae V. Jaimes; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ignacio P. and Petra V. Saldaña; aunts, Bernice Saldaña and Clarita Saldaña; uncle, Simon Saldaña; and cousin, Destinie Marie Saldaña.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 7 at Blaney Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; followed by the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. with Antonio Saldaña officiating. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
