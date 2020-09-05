Jillaine Marie Seltzer



Suamico - Jillaine (Murray) Seltzer, 66, of Suamico, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 29, 2020 after years of health issues. The daughter of James and Joyce (Banta) Murray was born on August 11, 1954 in Green Bay. Jillaine attended East High School, UW Green Bay and was a graduate of Bellin College of Nursing.



Jill was a compassionate humanitarian and intelligent registered nurse who delivered the highest standard of care to all. She contributed locally to the medical community, most notably the startup of the Green Bay Dialysis Center. While her professional career was rewarding, her legacy will be her unconditional love for her children and influential support for her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her unwavering commitment in supporting her children's sports, dance and music endeavors. She had a tremendous capacity to love others and a spirit who generously volunteered her gifts. We will cherish wonderful memories of family dinners showcasing delicious delicacies and her creative baking talents, holiday gatherings as well as our adventurous family vacations.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 36 years Dale Seltzer, three children with spouses and seven grandchildren; David and Bobbi Jo Martinson children Helena and David Jr.; Allyson and Shad Loch children Autumn, Alyssa and Cash; Andrew and Sara Seltzer children Sierra and Gianna; her three sisters; Vickie (Jim) Hunt; Dawn Murray, Maria (Jeff) Boll; Sister-in-law Sandra (Ernest Galarza) Murray and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents James and Joyce Murray, brothers James and Joel Murray, sister and brother-in-law Christine and Steven Voelker, granddaughter Amber Loch and in-laws William and Leona Seltzer.



A celebration of her life will be held next year by her family.



The family would like to extend a special thank you for the compassionate care of the Unity Hospice and Lakeland Care teams.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bellin College of Nursing, St. Norbert College or UWGB. Jillaine was an advocate for educational opportunities. She was a dedicated single mother completing her post education with grants she received.









