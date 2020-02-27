|
Jillian Panske
Tucson, AZ - Jillian R. (Smith) Panske, age 32, of Tucson, AZ and formerly Suring, WI, was welcomed into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center after complications from surgery.
Jillian was born on June 20, 1987 in Green Bay, WI to Dawn Giese and Joe Smith III. She graduated from Suring High School with the class of 2005. In 2014, she graduated as a LPN from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. She loved being a nurse and helping others.
On July 3, 2013 she married Technical Sergeant Ben Panske (U.S. Air Force). Together they have two beautiful children, Layton (5) and Arya (2). The family belonged to Pantano Christian Church of Tucson, AZ.
She was employed by Encompass Health in Tucson as a Senior Admissions Liaison. She loved her career and her work family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and family in addition to spending time knitting. She was a lover of sushi, ham salad, Indian food and Mountain Dew.
Jillian was a devoted daughter, mother, granddaughter, great granddaughter, sister and aunt. She was also a friend to many. Jillian was always there to lend an ear to anyone who needed someone to talk to. She was kind and compassionate to others. She had a wicked sense of humor.
In addition to her husband and children she leaves behind her parents, Dawn and Randy Giese of Shawano, WI, Joe and Joan Smith of Suring, WI. Siblings Joe Smith IV of Egg Harbor, WI, Justin and Katrina Smith of Milwaukee, WI, Andrew and Stephanie Giese and Garrett Giese of Shawano, WI. Her grandparents Dave and Kathie Pelow of Gillett, WI and Phyllis Smith of Green Bay, WI. Special Aunt and Godmother Karen Smith. Ben's parents, Chris and Gary Wojcik and his two sisters. She is further survived many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including their Air Force family.
She was greeted in heaven by her Grandpa Joe Smith Jr, Cousin Mark Husby and her Great Grandparents and Ben's father, Wayne Panske.
A memorial service will be held at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd, Tuscon, on Wednesday February 19, 2020. Visitation from 2pm-4pm, service at 4pm.
An additional memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at St. Jakobi Lutheran Church, W8089 Cty A, Shawano, WI. Visitation 1pm-3pm, service at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the children's educational funds.
Jillian's family would like to sincerely thank the U.S. Air Force family at Davis-Monthan AFB for all of their support during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020