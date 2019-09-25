Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
601 E. Glendale Avenue
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
601 E. Glendale Avenue
Appleton, WI
Jim (James Herbert) Endlich


1934 - 2019
Jim (James Herbert) Endlich Obituary
Jim (James Herbert) Endlich

Appleton - Jim very peacefully took his last breath and God took him home on Thursday evening, September 19, 2019 at 8:45 PM.

The funeral service for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 601 E. Glendale Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Daniel Thews officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street on Friday, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

Memorials may be directed to cancer research, heart research, or Faith Lutheran Church.

For more information or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
