Jim Kispert
Green Bay - Jim Kispert, 91, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born to the late Lloyd and Mary Kispert on March 3, 1929 in Green Bay, WI.
Jim attended Catholic Central High School until he chose to begin working with his father at Lloyd Kispert & Son Construction. Jim loved the work he did and was in business until his retirement in his late 50s. In his retirement, he also did some work for local consulting firms. On June 28, 1952 he married Patricia Barta in Green Bay and together they raised four children. Jim and Pat spent many years traveling around the US and Canada in their RV, they especially liked to go to Sanibel Island in Florida. Jim loved to spend time at the cabin in the "Enchanted Forest" on the Peshtigo River in Silver Cliff where he enjoyed four wheeling and visiting with all the neighbors.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia, and four children: Barb (Jeff) Rogers, Nancy (Tom) Toshner, Sue (Ron) Stefani and Tom (Jenny) Kispert; 8 grandchildren: Andy (Laura) Rogers, Heidi (Shawn) Mulhaney, Nick (Tania) Rogers, Christopher (Nicole) Dillon, Nicholas Dillon, Hannah Stefani, Alex Kispert and Mitchell Kispert; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Tom Kispert and Rosemary Kispert. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the current environment, services for Jim will be held at a future date. Newcomer Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with making arrangements. For more information, please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Watertown Memorial Hospital ER, the staff at Froedtert Hospital as well as the staff at Bellevue Retirement Community.
Memorial donations may be made out to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Jim's honor.