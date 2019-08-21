|
Jim Mc Monagle
De Pere - James W. Mc Monagle, 60, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on August 19, 2019. The son of Russel and Rita (Dumas) Mc Monagle was born on January 28, 1959 in Green Bay.
Beginning when he was a child, Jim was an avid athlete. From the basketball and volleyball courts, to golf and anything outdoors. Jim also loved to camp, bike, snowmobile and ski. He supported his girls in all their endeavors. His voice cut through the crowd cheering from the sidelines; he never missed a race and was always waiting at the finish line.
Jim followed in his father's footsteps in the lumber industry at Mc Monagle Lumber. Throughout his career, he grew into other roles in the industry within Northeast Wisconsin.
Jim adored his grandsons and loved spending time with them whenever he could.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Aaron) Vander Logt and Heather (KeAndre) Hayward; grandchildren, Lucas and Jack Vander Logt and Donovan Hayward. He is further survived by his parents, Russel and Rita; siblings, Deborah (Paul) Manders, Susan (Greg) Crabb, Jodie Martens, Greg (Donna) Mc Monagle, Shawn (Sean) Hanaway. Jim is even further survived by many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019. A short prayer service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be used to support the education of Jim's grandsons. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Mc Monagle family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019