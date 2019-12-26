|
|
Jim Wautlet
Green Bay - Jim Wautlet, age 89, passed away on December 24, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on December 19, 1930 in Algoma to the late Jacob and Mary (Delforge) Wautlet. He graduated from St. Mary's Grade School and then Algoma High School in 1948. Jim served in the US Air Force from 1951 thru 1954 during the Korean Conflict as a Staff Sergeant. He worked at Fort Howard Paper Mill for 36 years and was part of the Quarter Century Club. Jim enjoyed golfing at Mid Vallee, reading, and wintering in Texas.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marion (Hebel) Wautlet, daughter, Jane (Greg) Harvey, son, Dr. Daniel (Gail) Wautlet, two grandsons: Luke and Jon; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gene (Ann) Hebel, Lori Simon, Kaye (Roger) Seifert. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Valerie, and his brothers: Gilbert (Irene), William (Rose), and Jake (Arlene) Wautlet; sisters: Mabel (Harold) Hoffman, and Esther (Vernon) Buege; and his nephews and niece: Mark, Donnie, Arnie, and Carol; parents-in-law, Gene and Margaret Hebel, and brothers-in-law: John, Bob, and Don.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 1484 Ninth Street, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am, with Father Patrick Beno officiating. Military Honors will follow the service. Private entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. To send an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to extend a thank you their neighbors: Rollie, John, Karen, Katie, Rissa, Tom, and Debbie. Also, a thank you to the VA, Unity Hospice, and Green Bay Health Services for all their care and kindness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019