Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Jim Wodzinski

Jim Wodzinski Obituary
Jim Wodzinski

De Pere - Jim Wodzinski, 74, left us too soon on June 8, 2019, to party at the big dance hall in the sky. I hope they have live music, Jack Daniels and Red Stripe.

Instead of saying, "He died", rather say "He lived", because Jim lived every minute of every day. Jim always said he had three vices - he drank, he smoked, and he married the third.

Jim is survived by his wife Diane; two daughters: Cherie (Tim) Sanderson and Julie (Jeff) Loritz; four grandchildren: Zach, Hannah, Cody, and Taylor. He is further survived by his sisters, Diane (Bob) Thomas and Jane Butler and his in-laws, Jack (Barb) Richards and Wendy (Bill) Boutott.

Per Jim's wishes, there will be no service. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to Jim's family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019
