Jo Ann Tomm
Pewaukee - (nee Hein) Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 14, 2020. Age 65. Loving mom of Claire (Greg Machotka), Stefan and Ryan Tomm (Alessandra Cassidy). Proud grandma of Inez Machotka, Eames Machotka and Cassidy Tomm. Cherished daughter of Lee and William Hein. Dear sister of Pegge (Bob) Bellamy, Mary Lou (Mike) Serchen, Michael Hein, Peter (Jane) Hein, Paula Hein and Lisa (John) Krcma. Significant other of Peter Meiklejohn.
Preceded in death by her siblings Matthew Hein and Jim Hein, and former husband Kevin Tomm.
Public Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield on Friday, November 20, 2020, 4-7PM. Private Funeral Service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2PM. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's website, unitybrookfield.org
. Urn placement at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in De Pere, WI.
Please be mindful to adhere to social distancing requirements per family request. Due to health concerns, Jo Ann's children may not be present during the visitation. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date. Further details will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Unity Lutheran Church for either the El Salvador Scholarship program or towards Jo Ann's grandchildren's college funds. Please designate to which when donating.