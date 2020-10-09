1/1
Jo DeBoth
Jo DeBoth

Oconto - Jo A DeBoth (Pasterski), 71, Oconto, passed away on October 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 23, 1949 to Earl and Minerva (Vickman) Pasterski. She was a 1967 graduate of East High School. On June 13, 1970, she married the love of her life, Mike DeBoth, with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Jo was well known and respected for her dog training and showing abilities. When she wasn't working with her dogs, she enjoyed training and riding her horses. She loved playing cards with family and friends. Family will always remember her for her love of animals and family (especially her grand-daughters).

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mike; son, Marty; daughter-in-law, Patti; grandchildren, Amanda, Nikita, Gabrielle and Elizabeth; brother, Dennis (Doris) Pasterski; sister, Iris(Frank) Hamilton; sister-in-law, Julie Pasterski; and all the beloved nieces and nephews.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Pasterski.

The family would like to thank the staff at Unity Hospice for their care and kindness along with all the support given to Jo and her family.

Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
