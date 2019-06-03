|
|
Joan A. Draeb
Sturgeon Bay - Joan A. Draeb, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019 at Door County Medical Center.
Her life will be honored with a funeral service held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joan's name to Bay View Lutheran Church or the Peninsula Symphonic Band.
Huehns Funeral Home is assisting the Draeb family. To read a complete obituary, please visit www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2019