|
|
Joan Bliske
Green Bay - Joan Bliske passed on to Heaven on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Green Bay. Joan was born June 22, 1933 and graduated from Oconto Falls High School. She furthered her education at the Milwaukee College of Cosmetology where hairstyling became a big part of her life. Her last job was working for Oconto County at the Oconto Falls Group Home where she helped care for the people there. She told us all how much that enriched her life!
Joan went on to join her parents, Bernice and Erick Warschkow, who passed before her.
She will be greatly missed, but held in the hearts of her children and their spouses, Bambi and Mark Cramer, Lorry Nieves, Eric and Ellen Bliske, Brian Bliske, Joni and Jimmy Holtz, Kim Bliske and Cara Bliske; grandchildren, Nick and Annabel Cramer, Chad and Liz Cramer, Josh and Deja Destache, Daniel and Mitchell Nieves, Karen, Parker and Dean Bliske, Brandon, Brian and William Bliske, Devon Johnson, Jada and Kayla Holtz, Bradley Houska, Andrew Fiefield, Erika and Nate Hazaert, and Dillon Arndt; great-grandchildren, Angelina, Cameron and Faith Destache, Brielle Fischer, Aria and Crew Hazaert, Kolby, Kylee and Hank Fifield, and Lily Nieves.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019