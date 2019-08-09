|
|
Joan C. Hogan
Green Bay - Joan C. Hogan, 92, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1927, to John and Elizabeth (Hurckman) Calaway in West De Pere, WI.
Joan married Richard "Dick" Hogan on January 24, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in De Pere. They belonged to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish for over 60 years and they enjoyed spending summers with their family at Point Comfort.
Joan is survived by her loving children: Kathleen (Rick) Zieman, St. Paul, MN; Robert Hogan, Alpharetta, GA; Julie (Scott) Segner, Albuquerque, NM; Mark (Janet) Hogan, Wauwatosa, WI; Sara (Roger) Meier, Roswell, GA; Amy Hogan, Green Bay, WI; and Margaret (Rodney) Hogan, Denver, CO. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren: Brian (Tracy) Zieman, Sarah (Brock) Rice; Kate (Matt) Olson; Keely Hogan-Braker, Erin Hogan-Braker; Molly Hogan, Patrick (Anne-Allen) Hogan, Matthew (fiancée, Deborah Ladd); Emily (Edward) Borowski, John (Hailey) Meier, Ellen (Steven) Quisenberry, Daniel (fiancée, Lillian Chriszt); Jennifer (Riley) Woldt, Kevan (Natalie) Deuster; Abbey Marchand and Grace Marchand. Joan was blessed with 26 great-grandchildren: Brandon, Julianna, Timothy, Andrew, Michael, Gabriel, James, Dorothy and Joseph Zieman; Allison and Adriana Rice; Henrik and Marie Olson; Ryan Irene and Lucy Rose Conway; Evelyn, Violet and Benjamin Borowski; Holden and Wesley Meier; Hudson and Ava Quisenberry; Payton and Ryland Woldt; Miles and Mason Deuster.
Joan is further survived by her siblings: Bette Manders, David (Mary) Calaway and Dick Calaway; brother-in-law, Jack Kellerman and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Calaway and Joan Hogan.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Hogan; a daughter, Mary Hogan Bencini; her parents; mother-in-law, Olive DuChateau Hogan; foster brother, John (Catherine) Schmidt; brother, John Calaway; sister, Sally Kellerman; brothers-in-law, Norbert Manders and Jim Hogan; and daughter-in-law, Linda Hogan.
Visitation will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert Kabat officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joan's name.
The family extends a special thank you to our sister, Amy Hogan, who as her primary caregiver provided our Mom much love, support, and companionship over the past few years. Our family also thanks her long-time caregiver, Cassie Griffin, as well as the staffs of Brookview Meadows and SouthernCare Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14, 2019