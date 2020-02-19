|
|
Joan Carol Finnel
Crossville, TN - 01/15/1946 - 02/16/2020
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Joan Carol Finnel (Klarkowski), a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched.
On February 16, 2020, after a battle with cancer, Joan died surrounded by family and dear friends in Crossville, TN. She was 74 years old.
Joan was born in Green Bay , WI on January 15, 1946. She found her soulmate, David Finnel and married in 1966. She lived and raised her family with Dave in Green Bay, WI. Joanie was a talented hairdresser and had many clients returning to her for years and years. In 2005, Joanie and Dave moved to Crossville, TN to enjoy thier retirement years together. Joanie loved to travel, play golf, volunteer for many organizations, and play cards, especially "Sheephead." She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Joanie had a green thumb and loved to garden. She will be remembered as an amazing cook and showed love to all those who spent time with her through the food she prepared.
Beloved wife of David, loving mother of Bart (Kristen) and Davene (James) Butler. She was loved by her grandchildren Jeremy, Jenna and Sidney. Survived by her mother, Violet Klarkowski; sister Grace Bries (Eric), brother Dennis (Dawn) Klarkowski, brother Joseph (Laurie) Klarkowski.
Joanie was a generous community volunteer and gave countless hours to many worthy causes. She served her church communities at Saint Francis of Assisi (Fairfield Glade) and Saint Peter and Paul (Green Bay) and chaired events for the Fairfield Hospice Auxilliary worked to benefit the very place she ended her days.
A celebration of her life will be held on March 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located at 7503 Peavine Road, Crossville, Tennessee 38558. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:00 AM. Please join the family in celebrating Joanie's life at the reception in the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers or remembrance gifts, please make donations to Hospice of Cumberland County in Joanie's name
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020