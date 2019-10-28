|
Joan DeMaster
Shawano (formerly of Breed) - Joan Arline Anita DeMaster (nee Berlin), age 92 of Shawano, formerly of Breed, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Joan was born on August 26, 1927 in Kohler, WI. On December 28, 1946, Joan married Howard DeMaster in Kohler, WI.
After retiring from teaching in 1980, Joan and Howard enjoyed traveling, built a home in Breed and spent their winters together in Florida. She was proud to tell everyone of their 73 year marriage. Joan enjoyed growing flowers, crafting, painting, quilting, volunteering and spending time with family. She also enjoyed fishing, for which Joan was known as the "Bass Queen." Joan was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Breed where she also served on the Ladies Aid and taught vacation bible school.
Joan is survived by her husband, Howard; 3 children, Kathy, Tim (Zoe) and Mike (Pam); 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
At the time of Joan's death, she was living at The Cottages - Memory Care in Shawano. The family would like to thank the staff for their compassionate care during her time of need.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Breed from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Rev. Michael Paholke officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019