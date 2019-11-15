|
|
Joan E. (Tilkens) Maynard
Green Bay - Joan E. (Tilkens) Maynard, age 88, a Green Bay resident, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday morning, November 14, 2019.
She was born on July 14, 1931, daughter of the late Ralph and Dolores (Ringer) Tilkens. Joan was a graduate of Green Bay East High School with the class of 1949.
Survivors include one son: Todd (Debbie) Maynard; two daughters: Tina (Michael) Fritsch, Terri (Scott "Goddo") Harrison; five grandchildren: Sarah (Michael) Fairfield, Kelly Maynard, Kim (Andy) Grapa, Ryan (Michelle) Fritsch, Katie (Nick) Henkemeyer; eight great-grandchildren: Alayna Yewman, Jordyn and Alex Fairfield, Carson and Kelsey Grapa, Addison and Ellie Fritsch, and arriving in February, Wyatt Henkemeyer; a Goddaughter: Cheryl (Billy) Deterville. She was preceded in death by an infant son: Peter and three brothers: Jim, Lloyd and Lyle Tilkens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Elizabeth Russell, the staff at the Neuro Unit at Aurora BayCare and the staff at Woodside Senior Care for their care and compassion shown towards Joan and her family.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Joan's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
The Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019