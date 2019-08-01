Services
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Florence Lennon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Florence Lennon Obituary
Joan Florence Lennon

Littleton, CO - Joan Florence Lennon was born in Green Bay, WI on January 30, 1935 and passed away in her home in Littleton, CO. on July 30, 2019 at age 84. She was the only child to Joseph Nicholas Bielinski and Florence Evangeline (nee Johnsen) Bielinski. She attended grade schools in Denmark, WI and Green Bay, graduating from Green Bay East High School in 1952.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert J. Lennon and her four children Jane Marie Bartels, Jean Marie Show, John Joseph Lennon and James Robert Lennon

Joan will be greatly missed by her family and a multitude of friends and relatives (49 first cousins). Joan remained faithful to her Green Bay Packer allegiance, but also loved the Denver Broncos. She was an avid football fan.

Funeral Mass, 10:30 AM on Monday, August 5th at St. Mary Catholic Church, Littleton, CO. Private family interment Littleton Cemetery. Arrangements are being conducted by Ellis Family Services, 13436 W. Arbor Pl., Littleton, CO 80127. For a full reading of the obituary, go to the website at www.EllisFamilyServices.com. Ph. # 720-344-8565.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to the , or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary Littleton School Tuition Scholarship Fund, 6853 So. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120, or the in Joan's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
Download Now