Joan Florence Lennon
Littleton, CO - Joan Florence Lennon was born in Green Bay, WI on January 30, 1935 and passed away in her home in Littleton, CO. on July 30, 2019 at age 84. She was the only child to Joseph Nicholas Bielinski and Florence Evangeline (nee Johnsen) Bielinski. She attended grade schools in Denmark, WI and Green Bay, graduating from Green Bay East High School in 1952.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert J. Lennon and her four children Jane Marie Bartels, Jean Marie Show, John Joseph Lennon and James Robert Lennon
Joan will be greatly missed by her family and a multitude of friends and relatives (49 first cousins). Joan remained faithful to her Green Bay Packer allegiance, but also loved the Denver Broncos. She was an avid football fan.
Funeral Mass, 10:30 AM on Monday, August 5th at St. Mary Catholic Church, Littleton, CO. Private family interment Littleton Cemetery. Arrangements are being conducted by Ellis Family Services, 13436 W. Arbor Pl., Littleton, CO 80127. For a full reading of the obituary, go to the website at www.EllisFamilyServices.com. Ph. # 720-344-8565.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to the , or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary Littleton School Tuition Scholarship Fund, 6853 So. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120, or the in Joan's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019