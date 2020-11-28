Joan J. Ladwig



Allouez - Joan J. (Pevonka) Ladwig, age 86, of Allouez, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from COVID-19. She was born April 10, 1934 in Shawano, WI to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Hoffman) Pevonka.



Joan graduated from Shawano High School with the Class of 1952 and went on to Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Oshkosh where she earned the title of RN in 1955. She later became a CRNA, earning this title from Mercy School of Anesthesia in 1959. On July 11, 1964, Joan married Richard "Dick" Ladwig at Sacred Heart Church, Shawano. They celebrated 48 years together before Dick passed away, June 14, 2012. Joan worked at St. Vincent Hospital for 37.5 years until her retirement in July of 1996. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom and grandma.



After retirement Joan volunteered at the Weidner Center, the Literacy Council, Ann Sullivan School, Music Theatre in De Pere and Nativity of Our Lord Parish, where she was a Eucharstic Minister for over 20 years.



Joan is survived by her three children: Lisa (John) Reiman of Howard, Laurie (Jim) Stelling of League City, TX and Lynn Umentum of Green Bay; four grandchildren: Michael and Abigail Reiman, Nicole Stelling and Nathan Umentum. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Richard Ladwig.



Due to the current health crisis surrounding COVID-19, Joan's family will be holding a private visitation and service.



In lieu of flowers, Joan's family requests memorials be made to Nativity Parish.



Joan's family would like to thank Bellevue Retirement Community and Woodside Lutheran Home for the love and care given to their mom.













