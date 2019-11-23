|
|
Joan "Joni" Kane
De Pere - Joan "Joni" Kane, 76, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, November 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born December 23, 1942, to Frank and Ione (VanBoxel) Piontek. Joni graduated from East High School in 1961. On June 12, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Norbert Kane, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church after he returned home from the service.
Joan worked as a teacher's aide and retired as the secretary from the Early Childhood Center in Denmark, but her focus was always her family--raising her three daughters and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Norbert; three daughters and a son-in-law, Kelle Jorgensen, Kim Kane-Gomilla, Tracy and Tracy Roffers; her beloved grandchildren, Lucas and Kirsten Jorgensen, Brady Gomilla and Brent Roffers; family friend Brett Jorgensen; two siblings, Randy (Mary) Piontek and Peggy (Jerry) Blohowiak; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Connie (Bob) Clusman, Marilyn (Larry) Miller, Larry (Lynn) Kane, Rita (Greg) Immel, Dorothy (Roy) Lindeman, Ralph (special friend, Judy Olsen) Kane, Dan (Connie) Kane and Mary Jo (Kate O'Neil) Kane; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Hilda Kane and a sister-in-law, Bette Kane.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund has been established to benefit Alzheimer's Disease research.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Parkside Villa II, especially Wendy, Rachael and Vicki for their compassionate care of Joni, and to Heartland Hospice for their assistance during Mom's final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019