Joan King
Green Bay - Joan King, age 80, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home, Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 28, 1939 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Louis and Mildred (Steeno) Butterfield.
Joan was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1957. She worked as a Blackjack dealer at Oneida Casino for many years, where she was able to socialize, tease and have fun with her coworkers and customers. A true history buff, Joan also loved working for Heritage Hill. She also worked for National Can and Crest.
Joan had an amazing and unique sense of humor and she loved to laugh. She was always thinking of others before herself and would go out of her way to make sure her loved ones had everything they needed or wanted. Joan had a passion for travel and enjoyed many memorable trips with her daughter, Julie and granddaughters, Breann and MacKenzie. Her family was her pride and joy, especially her great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her 2 daughters, Michele (Jeff) Doxtator and Julie (Charles) Clark; 4 grandchildren: Dr. Rebecca (Steve) Webster, Paula (Tom Rotter) Peterson, Breann Clark and MacKenzie Clark; 3 step-grandsons: Jay, Tony and Dennis and 5 great-grandchildren: Grace, Amelia, Hunter, Bella and Katie Bear. She is further survived by 2 sisters, Mary Jo Gellin and Charlotte Butterfield; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Jean (Chuck) Baker; sister, Lois Lardinois; 3 brothers: Jimmy (Sandy), George and Clyde Butterfield and a brother-in-law, Richard Gellin.
Services for Joan will be held at a later date. For updates on service times or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Joan's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at DaVita, Heartland Hospice and most importantly to Emerald Bay for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020