Joan M. Romdenne
Casco - Joan M. Romdenne, 79, Casco, passed away at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1940 to the late Jack and Elizabeth (Boulanger) Baudhuin. On August 11, 1956 she married George Romdenne Jr. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on June 9, 2017. Joan worked at Doorco. She enjoyed hunting, flea markets, crafts, horses, garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her children, Cindy (Richard) Anderson, Casco, Jill (Ricky) Weidner, Casco, Robin Romdenne, Casco, Dale (Lisa) Romdenne, Algoma; Seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, her parents, one sister, one brother, seven brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law.
Visitation will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln from 9 to 11 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and wearing of masks will be required. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
The family wishes to thank Unity Hospice and Beth & Tom Crockett for the excellent care they gave to mom.