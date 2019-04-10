Services
Joan Marie Wagner


1959 - 2019
Joan Marie Wagner Obituary
Joan Marie Wagner

Green Bay - Joan Marie Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at Bellin Hospital under the care of Unity Hospice. She was born on February 6, 1959, in Green Bay to Paul J. and Mary Ann (Lincoln) Wagner.

Joan attended St. Mary of the Angels grade school, St. Joseph Academy, and UW-Oshkosh. Joan spent much of her adult life working in sales and advertising, most notably in Chicago and eventually at the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Joan was a very creative person and had a passion for all forms of art. Joan was a traveler who was always planning her next trip whether it be within the U.S., Europe or Mexico. Her wanderlust knew no bounds.

Joan is survived by her siblings, Steve (Donna) Wagner, Sue (Doug) Uelmen, Jane (Dennis) Dennerlein, and Mary (Rick) Deacon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joan always had a positive outlook which will be immensely missed by her family. Please consider performing an act of kindness in her memory.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to all those who gave Joan care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019
