Joan Mayers
Allouez - Joan Mayers lived a full life and died in the peace and comfort of her home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in the Boarding House in Suring on May 11, 1925, to Kathleen and Sheridan Nelson.
Joan met the love of her life, Henry Mayers, while riding the train to her job in Chicago. They married and had two children, Gail Massier Root and Chris Mayers (Patti).
She was an avid gardener and loved fashion and style. She was active at the Broadview Y and loved going to lunch with the Webster Height's ladies. And, we thank her for sharing her love of shopping at Marshall Fields.
She is survived by her son and daughter; brother, George Nelson (Shirley); grandsons, Rob Massier (Chrissy), and Nick Root; granddaughter, Jill Gack; great-granddaughter, Megan Kosar; and her special niece, Katie Tousey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister.
A special family gathering will be held for her in May when the flowers are blooming for her! To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
