|
|
Joan Miller Mott
Green Bay - Joan Miller Mott, 92, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on March 21, 1927 to the late Rudolph "Foxy" and Irene (Freward) Miller.
Joan graduated from East High School in 1945 where one of her proudest accomplishments was being a drum majorette. She married Warren Mott in July of 1950 and enjoyed 48 years together. Joan worked at Ebners, Bernums, Bakes of Green Bay and Francois Jewelers, as a bridal consultant and display artist. Joan had a passion for art and painting. She loved to take trips to Florida with Warren. Joan had a great sense of humor and felt that her stove was there for resale value only!
Joan is survived by her six loving children: Pam (Leon) Bluma, Cindy (Roger) Mineau, John (Patty) Mott, Chuck (Kate) Mott, Rose (Dan) Bartel and Adam Mott. "Nana" is further survived by her grandchildren: Zeke and Jake (Elizabeth) Mineau, Harrison and Hanna Mott, Luke and Noah Mott, Emily (Mark) Macha, Kailey (Phillip) Bradley; 9 great grandchildren. And one sister-in-law, Joan Mott and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, brother Eddie and sister-in-law, Joan, one grandson Hunter as well as Warren's family.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9 to 10 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Joan's family would like to thank the third floor staff at St. Mary's Hospital as well as Unity Hospice for their loving care they provided to Joanie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020