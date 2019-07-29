|
|
Joan R. Cieslewicz
Green Bay - Joan R. Cieslewicz, 86, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born April 23, 1932 in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Helen (Nowak) Micoliczyk.
On June 21, 1952, Joan married Jerome Cieslewicz at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 1989. Together they owned a farm near Denmark, and while Jerome worked at Red Owl Bakery, Joan and their children kept busy on the farm. In 1974, Joan and Jerome bought Hansen Cake and Pastry. After Jerome's passing, Joan continued working at The Rite Place until her retirement. Joan loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed doing word searches, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her children; Mary (Jim) Schott, Diane (Dale) Fidler, Denise Cieslewicz, Terry (Dave) Bristol; grandchildren, Annette (Mark) Lotito, Adam (Sarah) Fidler, Jacob Fidler, Tonia (Chad) Rozmarynoski; great-grandchildren, Alice and Amelia Rozmarynoski, Jackson Fidler; sister, Rosemary Carter; sisters-in-law, Lucille Micoliczyk, Margie (Jim) Sigmund, Gertie (Russ) Lotto, Susie (Fran) Olejniczak; Mary Ann Cieslewicz, Geneva Cieslewicz; brothers-in-law, Henry (Mary) Cieslewicz, and Cyril Cieslewicz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; her parents; brother, Mitch Micoliczyk, two sisters, Ann (Stanley) Rosick, Rita (Alvin) Anderle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Keith Carter, Alex (Helen) Cieslewicz, Chet (Betty) Cieslewicz, Sylvester (Esther) Cieslewicz, Leonard Cieslewicz, Joseph Cieslewicz, and Joan Cieslewicz.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Friends may also call at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 720 N. Baird Street, on Thursday from 10:00 to11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, at the church, with Msgr. James Feely officiating. Burial will be in SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery. On-line condolences may be sent to the Cieslewicz family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Joan's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice at the Jack and Ingrid Meng Residence.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019