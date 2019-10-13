|
Joan Schott
Chilton - Joan P. Schott (nee Ruel) passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at age 79. She was born February 20, 1940 in Biddeford, Maine. As a young child she moved to Washington Island, WI, and eventually to Green Bay, WI. She met her husband Gerald and joined him on the family farm in New Franken for several years, before moving to Ashwaubenon. While in Ashwaubenon she worked at K-Mart in the automotive department, saving to buy the first family pool, which was greatly enjoyed through those years. She eventually moved to Shirley, WI, calling that home for 25 years - working just long enough at K-Mart to buy the second family pool. In recent years, she lived in Glenbeulah, WI and finally in Chilton, WI.
Through the years Joan enjoyed baking for her family, reading, sci-fi tv and movies, flower and vegetable gardening, campfires, her pools, sewing, biking, and card games (she never missed an opportunity for a good card game with family and friends). She also loved angels and knew they would protect and guide her.
She is survived by six children: Anita (Todd) Welhouse, Betty Zirbel, Cheryl (Paul) Buechler, James, Matthew (Nick), and Peter (Stephanie); ten grandchildren: Chloe (Chris) Winkler, Taylor (Katie) Lewis, Rachel (Danny) Miller, Zachary (Alicia) Zirbel, Branden (fiancé Abby) Schott, Jennifer (Keith) Shedd, Jacob Schott, Brooke (fiancé Zach) Schott, Carson and Drake Buechler; and five great-grandchildren: Bentley Schott-Miske, Austin Winkler, Olivia Miller, Casen Miller and Mila Zirbel. She is also survived by two brothers, Leonard (Janet) Ruel, John (Sandra) Greenfeldt, and three sisters, Mariene (Randal) Oman, Margaret (Wayne) Legois, Cheri Greenfeldt, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a very dear ex-daughter-in-law, Linda Van Straten, who cared for both mom and dad through many previous health concerns, as well as several friends and companions over the years, including Tammy and Linda B.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gerald L. Schott, her parents Annabelle and Lester Greenfeldt, and her elder sister Emilia Smith.
Private entombment was held at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice Residential facility for all their help and support during this time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019