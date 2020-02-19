Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
253 N. Franklin St.
Oconto Falls, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
253 N. Franklin St.
Oconto Falls, WI
Joan V. Atkins


1930 - 2020
Joan V. Atkins Obituary
Joan V. Atkins

Howard - Joan V. Atkins, 89, died peacefully at her home in Howard on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born May 6, 1930, to Emily (Swintkoske) and Lucas Ratajczak in Kewaunee, Wisconsin.

She married John D. Atkins Sr. in Milwaukee on Aug. 20, 1980. The two delighted in their routine and enjoyed bowling, going out to eat, and gardening. In 2004, John and Joan moved to Pulaski to be closer to family. They always kept a candy jar stocked for the grandkids. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2011.

Joan was a skilled green thumb and always kept flourishing house plants. She was an avid reader, crossword-solver, and Quiddler player.

She is survived by her siblings: Jerome (Pat) Ratajczak; Lucas (Helen) Ratajczak; and Marcey Pelnar; her three children, Judy (Bob) Faivre, Henderson, NV; Karen (Ray) Christnovich, Abrams; and Dean (Sherri) Skarvan, Lexington, KY; four grandchildren: Beth (Steve) Barnekow, Pewaukee; Jim (Lauren) Christnovich, Kaukauna; Anne Christnovich, Seattle, WA; Scott (Stephanie) Skarvan, Hampton, VA; four step-grandchildren, Jill (Scott) Reuss, Wausaukee; Ryan (Sarah) Christnovich, Howard; and Sean Go, and Adam Go, Lexington, KY; five great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; Charlotte Ratajczak; Adele and Elmer Flegle; Virginia and Eugene Salaty; Jim Pelnar; Diana Ratajczak; and Dolores Ratajczak.

Visitation with the urn present will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 253 N. Franklin St., Oconto Falls, until the time of service. Mass will be held at noon Saturday, at the church. A private burial will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association - Wisconsin Chapter or the Wisconsin Parkinson Association would be appreciated.

Her family is grateful to the staff at Brookview Meadows Retirement & Assisted Living community for their care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
