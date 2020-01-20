Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Joan VanHemelryk Obituary
Joan VanHemelryk

Green Bay - Joan VanHemelryk, 86, Green Bay, passed away peacefully January 18, 2020. Joanie, as her friends and family called her, worked many years at Fabry Glove and Mitten as well as the Community Homeless Shelter. She enjoyed going up north, traveling, gambling, and making booyah. She was famous for her German potato salad and always having mincemeat pies for up north.

She is survived by her two siblings, Tom VanHemelryk and Shirley DeKeuster; nephews and nieces, Bill Bunker, Rich (Sally) Bunker, Terry (Nicole) Bunker, Mary Bunker and special friend Todd, Val (Dean) Noel, Mike (Debbie) DeKeuster, Darryl DeKeuster, Cindy (Randy) Heim, Gary VanHemelryk and many great nieces and nephews

Joan was preceded in death by her parents August and Rose (Gerpin) VanHemelryk and along with siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St Thursday January 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:30 AM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edenbrook Nursing home and Compassus Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
