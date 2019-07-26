|
|
Joan Woelfel
Suring - Joan R. Woelfel, age 85 of Suring, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, five days short of her birthday. Joan was born on July 29, 1933 to the late Joseph and Rose Rademacher in Milwaukee. On August 28, 1954, Joan married George Woelfel. In 1960, the couple moved to George's family farm on Woelfel Road in New Berlin. Joan was a co-owner of G&W Patterns of Muskego with George. They founded the business in 1973 and worked together until retiring in 2004 to Anderson Lake in Suring, WI where they enjoyed the simple things in life. Joan had many interests, but enjoyed an old fashioned, a Friday night fish fry, Saturday night mass, an occasional trip to the casino, and time with friends and family.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, George; a daughter, Karen (Randy) Cooper and son, Kenneth (Kim) Woelfel, both of New Berlin and Mountain; 2 grandsons, Thomas Woelfel and Cole Goodwill; brother, Don Rademacher. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters, Sister Mary Elizabeth, Joe, Walter, Adeline, Margaret, Alberta, and Jerry.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church Chapel at Chute Pond (12494 Hwy 32/64 Chute Pond (Mountain) WI 54149) from 10 am until the prayer vigil at 11:30 am with Father Robert Ni Ni officiating. Services will continue on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish in New Berlin (16000 W National Avenue, New Berlin, WI 53151) with visitation from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Father Don Thimm officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Rest in Peace Joan. Your time here on earth was well spent; may the glories of Heaven be yours for eternity. We love you and will miss you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019