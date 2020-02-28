|
Joann "Jo" Brosig
Coleman - Joann (Jo) Marie Brosig, 81, of White Potato Lake Pound WI, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 in Cape Coral FL after a brief illness. She was born August 16, 1938 in Coleman to the late Clarence and Harriet (Ebert) Martens.
Joann graduated from Coleman High with the class of 1956. She was a loving and devoted Mother and Homemaker to her family. She belonged to the White Potato Lake Garden Club. She was an excellent cook and loved making tasty meals and treats for her loved ones. She worked for food service at Beaumont Grade School within the Green Bay public school system for a few years-brightening the children's day with her cheery smile.
In retirement she enjoyed wintering in Southwest FL and spending time at her home on White Potato Lake, which she loved.
Joann married Gary George Brosig, the love of her life, on Feb 13th, 1956. They just recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary and he still put a smile on her face every day of her life. He took loving care of her to the end.
Joann is survived by her husband Gary: 4 Children Shelley (Jay) Johnson, Green Bay: Tom (Judy) Brosig, Pound; Mary Jo (Barth) Wolf, Green Bay, Jackie (Merle) Geyer, Appleton: 7 Grandchildren: 8 Great Grandchildren: 3 sisters and 1 brother. 3 brothers-in-law, 4 sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and relatives. And her special niece Jeannie Jo Phillips.
Visitation will be celebrated on Friday, March 6th, 2020 from 9 AM to 11 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 228 E. Main Street, Coleman WI, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at the Church at 11 AM with Father Bob Karuhn officiating. Joann will be placed to rest at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Pound. To leave online condolences for the family please visit RhodesCharapata.com
The family extends a special thank you to Cape Coral Hospital for their compassionate care and tenderness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Town of Brazeau Rescue or the Coleman American Legion in Joann's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020