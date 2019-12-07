Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
JoAnn Edwards


1940 - 2019
JoAnn Edwards Obituary
JoAnn Edwards

De Pere - JoAnn Faye Edwards, 79, formerly of Townsend, WI, passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2019. She was born in Abrams, WI on June 16, 1940 to the late Edward and Myrtle (Wolfgram) Dumas.

JoAnn was a loving and adored wife, loved mother and a cherished "Nana."

Survivors include her children, Dale (John) Hochevar, Ken (Jane) Edwards Jr., Todd (Karen) Borman, Lisa Chopin, John (Beth) Edwards, Barbara Edwards, and Julie (Steve) Delebreau; her grandchildren, John Kenneth (Lisa), Erica, Jesse, Lindsay, Jesse (Brittany), Hanna, Melissa (Mike), Brittany, Katelyn (fiance Kyle), Carla, Jennifer, Samuel (fiance Megan), Trent, and Dylan, as well as thirteen great-grandchildren, her surviving 8 siblings and their spouses; Shirley Blum, Beverly Berken, Jack (Jean) Dumas, Patricia (Sylvester) Calaway, Richard (Marion) Dumas, Gary (Yolanda) Dumas and Judy (James) Dumas; sister-in-law, Gloria Dumas; brother-in-law, Joseph Secor and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth Edwards; her parents, sisters Virginia Kirchner, Myrtle Collins and Marlene Secor, brothers Henry "Bud" and James, sister-in-law, Audrey Dumas; brothers-in-law Harold Collins, Roger Blum, Kenneth Kirchner, Robert Berken and Gary (Doris) Edwards along with grandson Joshua Carver.

Family and friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, on Tuesday, December 10th beginning at 4:00 PM. A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the . Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

Special thanks to the staff at Sage Meadow De Pere Assisted Living Center, Heartland Hospice and Tracy for their tender care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 18, 2019
