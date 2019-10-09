Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
JoAnn K. Poh


1936 - 2019
JoAnn K. Poh Obituary
JoAnn K. Poh

Green Bay - JoAnn K. Poh, age 83, passed away on October 6, 2019 at New Perspective Senior Living with family by her side. She was born on February 6, 1936 in Racine, WI the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Lauer) Knotek. She was a housewife and mother with a few careers outside of the home including, Spiegel Catalogs, Ken Thelien Company and Don Poh Music in Green Bay. JoAnn moved to Green Bay after her marriage to Jim Poh. She loved music, gardening and crafting with her grandchildren.

JoAnn is survived by three sons: Jim Schuster, Jeff (Chryl) Schuster, and Russ (Kathy) Schuster; six granddaughters: Jessica Schuster, Katherine (Dan Davies) Schuster, MaryBeth Boske, Laura Schuster, Claire (fiancé Adam Atkinson) Schuster, and Grace Schuster; three great-grandchildren: Clay, Josie, and Spencer; two brothers: Bob (Janet) Knotek and Joe (Lynn) Knotek; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim in 2015.

Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S Monroe Ave on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with service following at 11:00 am. Private inurnment will take place at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To send an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

The family would like to extend a thank you to Ann Schuster for all the time, love, and support that was given to Mom; also to Unity Hospice and New Perspective throughout her stay in your care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
