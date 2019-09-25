|
Joann Leisgang
Seymour - Joann C. Leisgang, 80, of Seymour passed away Monday morning, September 23, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour. She was born January 24, 1939, daughter of the late Roger and Dorothy (Katch) Hartleben.
On February 23, 1957, she was united in marriage to Franklin Leisgang in Tigerton. They had 40 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on July 30, 1997.
Joann was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Seymour. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 106.
Joann loved to play cards, bingo, and board games. She also enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, and camping. Known to always have a huge garden, she enjoyed canning her harvest. Joann spent a lot of time in the kitchen, with her collection of cookbooks. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
She is survived by her children: Larry Leisgang, Seymour; LuAnn (Eugene) Coonen, De Pere; Laura (Kevin) Ovans, Shawano; Lisa Ganter, Green Bay; Lois (Tim) De Beck, Green Bay; Lanae (John) Haines, Little Suamico; ten grandchildren: Melissa (Michael) Rusch, Corey Coonen, Lacey Coonen, Loni (Jesse) Glatz, Matt (Savanah) Ovans, Carly Ganter, Brittany (Nick) Garvey, Joshua De Beck, Tiffany Haines, and Tyler Haines; eight great-grandchildren: sisters: Judy Hanson, Seymour; Jackie (Louie) Schmidt, Gresham; and brother Jim (Rhonda) Hartleben, Wittenberg.
Joann is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda; sister, Julie Hartleben; son-in-law, Russ Ganter; and brother-in-law, Roger Hanson.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the funeral mass at 6:00 pm with Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem and Deacon Rich Matuzsak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Joann's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
We would like to thank Unity Hospice, especially Cheryl, Bellin Hospital, Good Shepherd, and many special friends for all of your care and compassion.
Mom, we will miss you dearly and are happy that you are reunited with dad.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019