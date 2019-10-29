|
|
JoAnn (Tilkens) Turensky
Green Bay - JoAnn (Tilkens) Turensky, 66, Green Bay, passed away peacefully, October 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on October 26, 1952, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of Donald and Evelyn Tilkens. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1970. JoAnn attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. She married Mark Turensky in 1973, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. JoAnn then went on to work at Shopko for forty three years as an Assistant to the Toy Buyer. To JoAnn her family was everything. She enjoyed reading, crafting,shopping, and was an avid Packer fan.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of forty six years, Mark; two children, Amy (John) Matczak, Adam (Sarah) Turensky; six grandchildren, Elle, Jack, Lily, Bree, Raya, and Isadora; two sisters, Sue (Mark) Warpinski, and Lu Majeski; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3-6pm at Townline Pub & Grill - 2544 Lineville Rd, Suamico, Wisconsin 54313 Hors d'oeuvres, Pepsi(soda) and Old Fashions provided by the Turensky Family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the TICU Froedtert staff, Erin Stallmank, and Horizon Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019