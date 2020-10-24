1/1
Joanne A. VanCamp
1941 - 2020
Joanne A. Van Camp

- - Joanne A. Van Camp, age 79, passed away after a short but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer on October 22, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1941, daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Ambrosius) Daul. Joanne married Floyd Van Camp on October 7, 1959, and recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Joanne had a deep faith and was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom. She led the CCD program for several years. She was also instrumental in the startup and operation of VANCO, the family business. Joanne enjoyed spending time up north at the cottage on Surprise Lake. Her greatest passion was her family. Joanne loved getting them all together and making sure they were all well fed. She had a special bond and was extremely proud of each one of her grandchildren.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Floyd Van Camp; children: Liesa Van Camp, Lori (Dave) Bradish and Jay (Becky) Van Camp; daughter-in-law, Sally Van Camp; grandchildren: Nick and Natalie Bradish, Collin, Emelia and Anna Van Camp, Cameron, Courteney and Coleton Van Camp; sisters: Mary Alice (Dan) Van Dyn Hoven, Jan (Glenn) Sell and Kristy (Mike) Woulf; in-laws: Patrick Brault, Mary Van De Hey and Therese Van Camp; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeff Van Camp; sisters: Kathy Brault and Michelle Daul; in-laws: Marcel, Alois (Dolores), Glen, Gene (Dolores) and Jerry (Donna) Van Camp and Amos Van De Hey.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave. from 4:00 p.m. until a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Due to Covid-19, face-masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, we do understand and know you will be with us in spirit. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
OCT
27
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
