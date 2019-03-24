|
|
Joanne Albers
De Pere - Joanne Albers, 79, of De Pere, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday March 22, 2019 at a local hospital.
Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 North Tenth Street, De Pere from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday March 29, 2019. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:15 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday with Fr. Benny Jacobs, O. Praem. and Deacon Mike VanderBloomen, officiating. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019