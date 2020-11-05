Joanne C. "Jo" Morris
Green Bay - Joanne C. Morris passed away peacefully Nov. 2, one day shy of her 84th birthday. "Jo" lived her entire life, with exception of a couple stints in Illinois when younger, and most recently in Florida, in Wisconsin.
Though she endured several bumps in her journey, Jo was resilient, strong and fiercely independent. She used humor and quick wit to manage people, situations and life!
Jo was most proud of her children. Just days before her sudden passing, she recalled, "My five kids are my life's greatest accomplishment! I was happiest being a mom!"
Jo was also known for her impeccable crocheting skills. The blankets, afghans, slippers and scarves never missed a stitch and warm family and strangers alike. She felt her best when sharing her scarves, mittens, little hats and slippers with those in need at the homeless shelter, women's shelter and babies at the hospital.
For many years, Jo worked at Fort Howard Paper in Green Bay then the Brown County Child Support Office. She retired to cheer on the Packers full time and attend her nightly standing appointment with her favorite newscaster, David Muir. Conversations about the current state of our country & politics brought her blood pressure up, just like a last-minute game-winning touchdown by the Packers or when her phone "erased all her contacts!"
Her life was an example of perseverance, determination and grit.
Jo is predeceased in death by her daughter Mary Jo Burke. She is survived by her brother Russell Morris; her four children and their spouses: Jeff (Connie) Steeno, Dr. Julie (Annette) Bailey-Steeno, Jennifer (Christopher) Kerwin, Ryan (Bonnie) Steeno; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, plus 7 great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services at this time. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com
to share a condolence with the family.