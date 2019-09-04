Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church (Wels)
503 Grand Avenue
Denmark, WI
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Ev. Lutheran Church (Wels)
503 Grand Avenue
Denmark, WI
Burial
Following Services
East Danish Cemetery
Joanne G. "Grandma Jo" Shimanek


1939 - 2019
Joanne G. "Grandma Jo" Shimanek Obituary
Joanne "Grandma Jo" G. Shimanek

New Denmark - Joanne "Grandma Jo" G. Shimanek, 80, Denmark, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral-Denmark Location, 536 County Rd R. on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church (Wels), 503 Grand Avenue, Denmark, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. service will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Rev. Dan Schmidt officiating. Burial will immediately follow at East Danish cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
