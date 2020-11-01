1/1
Joanne Kardoskee-Spice
1935 - 2020
Joanne Kardoskee-Spice

Oconto Falls - Joanne Kardoskee-Spice, 85, Oconto Falls, died Saturday evening, October 31, 2020 at Emerald Bay care facility in Hobart. She was born January 20, 1935 in Oconto Falls to Edward and Mary (Konitzer) Gallas Sr. Joanne grew up in Oconto Falls where she attended St. Anthony Catholic elementary school, which she always treasured, and graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1953. Following graduation, she worked in the office of Bay Lakes Cooperative.

On November 28, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, Wally Kardoskee at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, CO where he was stationed in the military. After receiving his overseas order from the US Army, he served in Germany during the Korean War for 16 months and Joanne returned to Wisconsin. She then worked at Hewitt Transmission in Menasha as a secretary. Following Wally's honorable discharge, the couple made their home in Oconto Falls where they both worked for the Scott Paper Co, Joanne as a receptionist. She later worked as a telephone and teletype operator from 1955 until 1958. The following 16 years Joanne stay home to raise their two children. In 1973, Joanne reentered the workforce and was employed at NEW Credit Union as a receptionist and teller until retiring in 1990. Wally preceded her in death on July 9, 1997. On July 21, 2001 she married Clyde "Tidy" Spice Jr. and they had eight years together before his death on June 27, 2009. Joanne has been a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls. Joanne will be fondly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who had a nickname, Grandma Jo and SmiLee Face Lady.

Survivors are her two children, Kathy (Dennis) Wellens, Oconto Falls; Kurt ( finance' Michelle) Kardoskee, Scottsdale, AZ; three granddaughters, Ashley (Keith) Klatkiewicz, Greenville; Jennifer (Lucas) Shomin, Little River; Kayleigh (Kahlid) Bouamoud, FL; three great granddaughters, Mya Jo and Kayla Klatkiewicz, Arielle Bouamoud; two sisters, Geraldine "Jerry" Gagnon, DePere; Evelyn Delveaux, Hobart; one brother, Edward (Patti) Gallas, Oconto Falls; one sister-in-law, Deloris Gallas, Two Rivers; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and two husbands, she was also preceded in death by one brother, George Gallas and two sisters, infant Marie and Elaine Schaal.

Visitation will be held after 9am Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Thursday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Greg Parent officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.

Joanne's family would like to thank Aurora Bay Care Medical Center, the Lombardi Cancer Center, Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care and Unity Hospice of DePere.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
