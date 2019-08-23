|
|
Joanne L. Strenn
Greenleaf - Joanne L. Strenn, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1948 to the late Richard Kaye and Patricia (Seroogy) Bacon. She grew up in West De Pere. On October 1, 1966, she married Robert Strenn Jr. at St Mary Church in Greenleaf. Together with family they enjoyed camping and traveling. Joanne also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and watching the Packers. She also enjoyed going to Just Stop In once a month to visit with the retirement group from Brillion Iron Works.
Joanne is survived by her children: Dale (Cindy) Strenn and Darren Strenn; grandson, Collin Strenn (special friend Yelitza); siblings: Mavis (Leigh) Pickl, Jeffrey (Cyndy) Bani, Randy (Kim) Bani, Keith (Sandra) Bani, Kevin (Patti) Bani, and Julie (Bob) Hussin. She was further survived by numerous siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Strenn Jr.; parents, Richard Kaye and Patricia (John) Bacon; parents-in-law, Robert Sr. and Eunice Strenn; siblings, Patty Miller and Lisa Michiels; and niece, Shanon Krystof.
A visitation will be held for Joanne on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 305 N. 10th St. De Pere from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Joanne's name.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staffs at Woodside Lutheran Home Rehab and St. Vincent Hospital for their care and compassion for Joanne.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019