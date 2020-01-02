|
Joanne (Mayville) Orr
Howard - Joanne (Mayville) Orr, 81, of Howard, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1938, to the late Wilfred and Millie (Deno) Mayville in Escanaba, MI. Joanne and her family moved to Green Bay where she was a 1956 graduate of Green Bay West High School and met her future husband, Burnie Orr.
On January 24, 1959, Joanne married the love of her life, Burnie Orr. Joanne found joy in raising her four wonderful children while working part-time during the school years for the Census Department in Green Bay. Summers were spent at the cabin on Lake Stella in upper Michigan surrounded by many of her extended family members and very close friends. Joanne had a beautiful voice and loved having sing-a-longs around the campfire. She enjoyed the 4th of July fireworks displays and sleeping under the stars on the shore of Lake Superior.
Joanne and Burnie loved sailing, boating and fishing on Lake Stella and spending winters snowmobiling on the lake with their special friends, Al and Donna Belanger, and their family. She was an avid game player and was always organizing a card, domino or marble game. She was a member of a bridge club in Green Bay and enjoyed spending time with her close bridge friends.
In Joanne and Burnie's retirement, they spent winters in Golf Shores, AL where they attended Mardi Gras parades and parties with their snowbird friends. They always brought home beads and moonpies to the grandkids. Joanne was a longtime Packers fan and enjoyed having her family over to watch the games.
Survivors include her loving husband, Burnie; two sons, John (Diane) Orr and Mike Orr; one daughter, Pam (Alex) Jardine; grandchildren, Michael (Jenny) Rausch, Emily (Eric) Smits, Jenna (fiancé, Joel) Orr, Vanessa (Aaron) Cornelius, Antonio Jardine and granddog, Lenny; great-grandchildren, Addison, Kinley, Nora, Brooks and Tripp Rausch and Henry Smits; sister, Kay (special friend, Dave) Rich; four brothers, Bill (Mary Lou), Bud, Dan (Bonnie), and Tom (Barb); sister-in-law, Joyce Britton; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Millie Mayville; parents-in-law, Rolla and Francis Orr; daughter, Julie (Jerry) Rausch; brother, Jim Mayville; brothers-in-law, Virgil Orr and Frank Britton; and a special dog, Mitzi.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The Orr family extends their thanks to the staff at Unity Hospice for their special care of Joanne.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020