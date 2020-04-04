|
JoAnne (Joan) Shirley Clark
Green Bay - JoAnne (Joan) Shirley Clark, 79, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born June 17, 1940, in Green Bay to Stephen Peter and Petronella Henrietta (Van Den Elzen) DeGroot.
During Christmastime 1957, Mom met the love of her life, Raphael Clark, at Danceland Ballroom and they got married at St. John the Baptist Church on August 23, 1958. Dad "made her heart pound every time he walked in the room". They started a family in January 1959 in a converted boxcar as their home, having 10 children over a 21-year time span. Each time dad pleaded to have "just one more, Mom". Their children inherited their quick wit and intellect, searing clear eyes and dad's prominent Polish nose. Mom and dad valued hard work, education and military service, making a way financially for all the kids to pursue post-graduate education, with several serving in the U.S. Army.
As the family outgrew the boxcar, they moved to a 40-acre estate north of Green Bay which was home for 57+ years. Together they had an extensive vegetable garden and raised poultry to keep the freezer full when venison couldn't be had. A high school basketball player, Mom was a strong supporter of her kids' involvement in afterschool activities and sports, driving them all over the place to get them where they needed to go. Beyond that, she also held several jobs including driving forklift at Larsen's Canning Factory, washing dishes at Kropp's Supper Club, caring for neighborhood children, cleaning houses and assisting the elderly so they could stay living in their homes. One day she brought home the manual to learn how to drive school bus, but dad had to draw the line somewhere to get her to stay home. They enjoyed family trips north to their cabin in Dunbar and picnics at Bass Lake. For the most part, a great portion of mom's life was spent supporting the wild schemes of her husband and all the endeavors of her children.
Mom was a "dyed in the wool" Catholic and active member of Ss. Edward and Isidore Church. She enjoyed polka dancing at any church picnic where Chad Przybylski was playing and frequently had Chad out to the house to perform for family parties with brandy old fashioneds on tap. Mom also enjoyed reading, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies for her kids and grandchildren, cooking various meals for deer camp and playing cards with her brothers and sisters. She had a razor-sharp memory when it came to dates and never forgot to send a birthday card.
Mom was woven into the fabric of her local community. She valued her many friendships and her legacy resides in her impact on the lives around her.
Survivors include her sons, Raphael (Erin) Clark and Mark (Linda) Clark; four daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Clark-Bash, Pam (Roy) Garringer, Helen (Octavio) Suero and Rochelle (Tad) Isaacson and son-in-law Kevin Eklund. Also surviving are her many grandchildren, Jeremiah, Garrett and Garrison Clark; Jon Bash; David (Rachel), Hannah, Eli, Josiah, Faith and Joyful Garringer; Nicole (Addison) Coen and Lindsay Eklund; Christina and Anna Clark; Alejandro and Daniel Suero; Mark, Cyrus and Louis Clark and their mom Hollie Gust; Max Isaacson; and her great-grandson Pierce Garringer; brothers and sisters-in-law Nancy (Bob) Sobieck, Tom DeGroot, Dick (Sue) De Groot, Liz DeGroot; brother-in-law Jim Swanson and many beloved nieces and nephews from the DeGroot and Clark families.
Mom looked forward to being in Heaven to reunite with Raphael and her children, Mary, Tracy, Casey and Jacob; her grandsons Benjamin and Lazarus; brothers and sisters-in-law George and Bonnie DeGroot and Joe and Rita DeGroot; brother Roger DeGroot, sister Anna Mae Swanson, sister-in-law Linda DeGroot and Raphael's brothers and sisters.
Special thanks to Bellin and Unity Hospice for mom's final home care. She didn't choose the hardships that she was dealt though she persevered through them all!
A private family service will be held. You are welcome to view the virtual mass online at 10:30 AM on April 18, 2020, via the church Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Churh-562136803967841/. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020