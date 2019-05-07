|
|
Joanne Wegner
Cecil - Joanne Patricia Wegner, age 73 of Cecil, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Town of Washington with the Rev. Steven Pockat officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2019