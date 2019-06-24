Jody Ann Howard



Green Bay - Jody "Woman" Howard, age 58, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born February 16, 1961 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Earl and Victoria (Dugan) Howard.



Jody, or "Woman", as she liked to be called, LOVED Elvis Presley. She refused to believe he was dead! She also enjoyed dancing, bowling, fishing and playing softball. Jody was an active participant in the Special Olympics. If she ever had a disagreement with you, she would promptly tell you to "Sha-Up!!" Jody was a very loving and compassionate soul and was always giving out hugs if she thought you were nice.



Jody is survived by her 3 sisters and 3 brothers: Mary Miller of Milwaukee, Kathy Culligan of Suamico, Jane McLeod of Green Bay, Tom Howard of Green Bay and Bob (special friend, Lori VanEssen) Howard of Green Bay and Jim (Jane) Howard of Mukwonago; nephews: David Miller, Zachary and Dylan Howard; nieces: Christine Roland, Amy Jo Meyers, Tina Nogrady, Melissa Argall and Kayla Howard; great-nieces: Kady and Carley Meyers and Genievieve Argall and great-nephews: Jackson Meyers, Ben and Seth Nogrady and Benny Argall.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 12 to 2 PM. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



Jody's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Innovative Service Homes (Cardinal Lane & Schumacher House) for the special and attentive care given to her. A heartfelt thank you as well, to Debbie Niemeth, Dawn McAbee and Heather Taylor for their exceptional care and love. Aspiro was also integral in helping Jody live a well-rounded life. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2019